Ex-stars pay tribute to Gabon air disaster victims

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IT may be almost three decades since the Zambia national team perished off the coast of Gabon, but the memories are certainly still fresh, even for the stars of today who may not have been born when the crash happened.

But for those who were already playing, the emotions are even much raw.

As part of the commemorations, retired footballers will stage a memorial match in Lusaka tomorrow to mark the 28th anniversary of the horrific crash, which killed 18 players.

The crash, involving a Zambia Air Force DHC-5 Buffalo transport aircraft that was to carry them to a World Cup qualifier in Senegal, crashed on take-off some 500 metres off the coast of the Gabon capital, Libreville.

The rise was remarkable with star player Kalusha Bwalya, who was not on the plane, going on to lead Zambia in the rest of the qualifiers and at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The unimaginable almost happened at the Nations Cup in Tunisia in 1994 with Zambia reaching the finals only to fall to Nigeria having