Ex-spy chief upset

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FORMER intelligence chief Xavier Chungu says allegations linking him to rigging of today’s presidential elections in Malawi are a local scheme to scandalise and set him in harm’s way.

And former minister of Finance Katele Kalumba has laughed off the media reports, saying he has never had interest in Malawi’s elections.

The Nyasa Times reported yesterday that Dr Kalumba was in Lilongwe with Mr Chungu, former Zambia Security Intelligence Service director general, and former Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Kaizer Zulu to allegedly rig the elections.

Mr Chungu, who noted that he has never been to Malawi since 1997, said: “I am in Lusaka, I cannot blame the opposition in Malawi, I blame some Zambians. Members of the opposition in Malawi don’t know me. It is some people here who think they should use my name for their own agenda,” he said.

Mr Chungu said it is unfair for some people to scandalise him.

“Is it that they want to create danger for me? Imagine if they [Malawi opposition] lost and they come to learn that it is Xavier Chungu who did it? They seem to be playing a game,” he said.

