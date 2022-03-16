Ex-Sport PS fails to justify purchase of 50 tankers

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Parliament

FORMER Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development Permanent Secretary John Phiri yesterday failed to justify before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) how he procured 50 fuel tankers without approval from Cabinet Office.

This was when Nalolo legislator Imanga Wamunyima asked Dr Phiri to present proof before PAC that the Secretary to the Cabinet authorised the purchase of the 50 fuel tankers.

PAC chairperson Warren Mwambazi also demanded that Dr Phiri explains how the number of fuel trucks to be bought changed from the 25 authorised by then Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to 50.

In defence, Dr Phiri maintained that he had authorisation and documentation as proof from Cabinet Office regarding the procurement of 50 fuel tankers.

He said Dr Miti guided the ministry to come up with alternative procurement systems which they needed to use under the Youth Empowerment Programme.

“I want to submit that we had authority from the Secretary to the Cabinet and CLICK TO READ MORE