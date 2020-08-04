Ex-soldier on shooting spree

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

A 58-YEAR-OLD retired Zambia Army staff sergeant has been arrested for allegedly opening fire on four people, killing one and injuring three others in Chibombo district.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Chrispine Mwansa allegedly shot a 12-year-old girl who sustained wounds on the left hand and chest and she died on arrival at the hospital.

The incident happened around 18:00 hours on Sunday at 10 Miles market.

“Mwansa also shot Felistus Chisanga, 48, of Kalabo village, who sustained a wound on the right palm. He also shot Astridah Mpande, 22, of the same village, who sustained a wound on the neck.

“Thressa Phiri, 29, of Chilanga’s Musekese Farm, is another victim, who sustained a wound on the left arm,” Ms Katongo said.

Mwansa is reported to have bumped into an unidentified woman who was carrying eggs, some of which dropped.

When the woman queried him why he had done so, Mwansa allegedly started harassing her.

When people went to the rescue of the woman, Mwansa is reported to have gone to his car, picked a gun and started firing at the people," she said.