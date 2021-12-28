Ex-PS Malama, other doctors in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PROCUREMENT of 50 ambulances allegedly using Limited International Bidding (LIB) has landed former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration Kennedy Malama and three other doctors in court. Malama, three fellow medical doctors, a farmer and procurement officer yesterday appeared in court over alleged wilful failure to comply with the law and procedure when buying 50 ambulances. At the time of committing the alleged offence, Malama and his co-accused were members of the ministerial procurement committee at the Ministry of Health. Other accused persons are Francis Bwalya, 55, a diplomat at the United Nations in Geneva, Mzaza Nthele, 48, a diplomat at the Zambian embassy in Beijing, China, and Maxmillan Bweupe, 51, who is based at the Zambian mission in the United States of America. All the three accused are medical doctors. The rest are Rebecca Njobvu, 60, a farmer, and Wilson Lungu, 37, a chief procurement officer at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. In the first count, Malama is charged with wilful failure to comply with applicable procedure.

Between August 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018, while working with others, Malama allegedly failed to follow guidelines relating to procurement by terminating contract number MOH/ORD/004/15 between the Ministry of Health and Savenda Management Services Limited. The contract was