Ex-prisoners get funding offer

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A NEW lifeline has been offered to 24 pardoned Copperbelt prisoners who have been asked to submit project proposals for possible Government funding.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has said the 24 inmates in correctional facilities on the Copperbelt, who were pardoned by President Lungu, should be productive to sustain their lives.

On Christmas eve, President Lungu pardoned 125 prisoners countrywide in accordance with the powers vested in him.