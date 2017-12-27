News

Ex-prisoners get funding offer

December 27, 2017
1 Min Read
MEMORY Bwalya, 28, weeps after being pardoned by President Edgar Lungu on Christmas Day. Bwalya was serving a three-year jail sentence at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility for assaulting a child. PICTURE: NKOMBO KACHEMBA

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
A NEW lifeline has been offered to 24 pardoned Copperbelt prisoners who have been asked to submit project proposals for possible Government funding.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has said the 24 inmates in correctional facilities on the Copperbelt, who were pardoned by President Lungu, should be productive to sustain their lives.
On Christmas eve, President Lungu pardoned 125 prisoners countrywide in accordance with the powers vested in him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Tender

Facebook Feed

Ad1