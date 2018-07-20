Ex-prisoners cited

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

TWO ex-prisoners have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a 33-year-old woman in an unfinished Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) church building in Kabwe.The woman, identified as Doris Nyirenda of Natuseko township, was raped before being murdered by crushing her head with rocks.

Ms Nyirenda's half-naked body was found around 06:00 hours on Wednesday inside Dallas SDA Church, which is under construction.