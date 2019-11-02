Ex-MP jailed over land deal

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Mandevu Member of Parliament Patrick Katyoka has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment for swindling a Lusaka woman out of US$14,500 by lying that he had land for sale.

Principal Resident Magistrate Greenwell Malumani said Katyoka, who was a lawmaker in the MMD government, had to be punished, especially that cases of people being swindled while trying to buy land have become rampant.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/