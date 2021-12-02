Ex-MoH PS Malama arrested over ambulances

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) may have been sued by former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, but it appears like that has not deterred it from following up cases at Ndeke House. Yesterday, ACC confirmed arresting former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Kennedy Malama. This is in connection with the ambulances which were purchased by the Ministry of Health about four years ago.

Dr Malama, who is facing two counts, is accused of failing to follow procedure when he allegedly terminated a contract between the Ministry of Health and Savenda Management Services Limited for supply and delivery of 50 basic life support ambulances. The contract included supply and delivery of major spare parts for the ambulances and training of personnel. In the second count, he is accused of failing to follow procedure when he approved the Ministerial Procurement Committee paper No. 131 of 2017, which recommended the use of limited bidding international as the appropriate method of procuring the 50 ambulances without justifications or reasons. This is said to have happened between August 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018 when he was permanent secretary and director of health for promotion, environmental and social determinants in the Ministry of Health. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed the arrest of Dr Malama together with former Ministry of Health head of procurement and supplies unit Wilson Lungu, who