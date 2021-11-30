Ex-minister sues ACC

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

AS per his promise, former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has sued Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and its former acting director general Rosemary Khuzwayo as first and second defendants respectively for malicious prosecution and he is demanding US$50 million in damages. This follows his arrest and eventual acquittal when he was minister of Health last year. ACC charged Dr Chilufya with among other cases, being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry yesterday, Dr Chilufya, through his lawyers from Tutwa Ngulube and Company, averred that the much publicised arrest as a Cabinet minister was aimed at tarnishing his image.

He claims that on May 9, 2020, he was made to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates' Court for proceedings at a great cost although he was eventually acquitted in August the same year. "Though the plaintiff was innocent, he was subjected to and exposed to criminal proceedings and was at the risk of being imprisoned if he did not defend himself," his lawyers said. "The defendants had neither evidence nor any reason whatsoever to arrest and charge the plaintiff despite all the available evidence exonerating him." The former minister submitted that he shall demonstrate at trial that the defendants were malicious in their arrest and prosecution and that they had no proof whatsoever to prosecute him. He claims that ACC and Ms Khuzwayo based their allegations on social media publications which did not have evidence of