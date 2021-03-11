Ex-Kabulonga pupil testifies in murder case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A KABULONGA Secondary School Grade 12 graduate has told the court how he fell to the ground after a murder-accused pupil from neighbouring Twin Palm Secondary School punched him while other learners later hit him with stones.

The teenager said after being punched by Elvis Nsokolo, he tried to retaliate but fled when he learnt that Twin Palm Secondary School pupils had vowed to beat any pupil they came across from his school.

“We asked them why they were beating Kabulonga Secondary School pupils but they did not respond.

“And then one of them punched me and I fell to the ground. I wanted to retaliate but other pupils came and I ran away,” the 18-year-old narrated.

This is in a case four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils are accused of beating to death 17-year-old Ryan Phiri of Kabulonga Secondary School.

Nsokolo, 19, and three others are charged with murder of Ryan on