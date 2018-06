MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A WOMAN of Kitwe’s Misaka area narrated before the Kamfinsa Local Court how her former husband stole four of her underwear when he paid her a visit at her place.Appearing before Kamfinsa senior local court magistrate Vincent Sondwapo was Elizabeth Mwale who sued Fred Chishala for the return of her underwear.

The two divorced in 2016 and they have one child together who is under the custody of Mwale.