Ex-FAZ veep wants Kamanga suspended

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

WHILE the fallout from Zambia’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations is yet to clear, former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Emmanuel Munaile has decided to re-visit another matter – the re-election of Andrew Kamanga.

Munaile, who lost the elections for the FAZ presidency to Kamanga during the annual general meeting in Livingstone in February, confirmed to Sports Mail that he has written to world soccer governing body FIFA demanding the suspension of the Kamanga-led executive.

The former national team midfielder, who was left as the only challenger to Kamanga at the AGM following the death of Joseph Nkole and disqualification of, among others, Kalusha Bwalya, wants the results of the Livingstone elections nullified.

In a letter dated March 19, 2021 to FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), Munaile alleges corruption and FAZ's failure to adhere to electoral rules as some of the