Ex-convict wanted for murder

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

AN EX-CONVICT of Kalomo is on the run while his accomplice has been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old woman for unknown reasons. The two, who were released from prison about two weeks ago, murdered Dorika Kaumba, of Freedom A Township, and dumped her body in a communal rubbish pit. Southern Province acting police commanding officer Alfred Nawa said in a statement yesterday that Ms Kaumba was discovered dead on Sunday after having earlier been reported missing by her relatives. Mr Nawa said the victim, who used to work at a restaurant, left her house for Njolamwanza Market in Monze on Friday around 08:00 hours, but did not return home. "On Saturday around 07:00 hours, the deceased's grandmother, while conducting a search, found and identified the underwear of her granddaughter and saw some struggle-marks near the rubbish pit, where the body was found," Mr Nawa said. He said the woman became curious and went on