NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

FORMER Chief Justice Ernest Sakala has been appointed acting judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia.

Namibian President Hage Geingob appointed Justice Sakala to act from January 1 to December 31, 2021.

Justice Sakala is among three nonresident acting judges from Zimbabwe and South Africa appointed to deal with appeals flowing from the main Caprivi High Treason trial which ended in December 2015.