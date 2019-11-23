Ex-Buildcon coach joins Chipolopolo race

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FORMER Buildcon coach Srdjan Zivojnov, who last season made history by guiding Super Division side Buildcon to their maiden CAF Confederation Cup, has thrown his hat in the ring by applying for the vacant Chipolopolo job, whose deadline for receiving applications is Monday.

Serbian Zivojnov confirmed in an interview from Ethiopia that he has pushed in his papers for the Chipolopolo job.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/