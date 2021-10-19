Ex-Agosto player gives Arrows tips

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FORMER Premiero Agosto striker Nicholas Zulu has urged Red Arrows to tread carefully when they travel to Luanda for the CAF Confederation Cup first round return leg against the Angolan giants.

Arrows beat Agosto 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday and the two teams battle it out on Sunday at November 11 Stadium in Luanda.

Zulu said in an interview yesterday that despite Arrows winning the first leg, they still have a lot of work to do in Luanda.

"Agosto are not a pushover and Arrows must work hard in the return leg for them to advance to the next round. The tie is not yet over because Agosto are a hard nut to crack at home. They play well at home," Zulu, who featured for the Angolan giants in