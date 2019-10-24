Evolution of Zambia Police Service

BENEDICT TEMBO

IN THE immediate post-independence era, Zambia faced numerous challenges in policing the nation because of the transition from the British colonialists who had dominated the top positions in the police force.

Although there was a crop of officers that had advanced their education, most of them had a humble educational background as they merely attained the seventh grade and were mostly kept at lower levels in terms of ranks.

A year after Zambia’s independence, Michael Mataka was the first indigenous police officer to be at the helm of the police force as commissioner.

Creation of paramilitary police

The unsettled conditions which existed in some neighbouring countries where civil wars had broken out placed a heavy strain on the officers who were required to police borders.

The southern border was the most fragile because of the military invasions which the Rhodesia army constantly carried as they believed that the rebels who were fighting the white minority in Southern Rhodesia were harboured in Zambia.

As a result of this insecurity in border areas, Government introduced a Police Paramilitary Unit in 1966 which acted as a striking force against disturbances and disorders of a military nature. The paramilitary unit was placed under the command of the Inspector General of Police.

The flying squad

In the same year, a new wave of crime involving armed robbers hit Copperbelt towns, threatening not only human life but also mine operations. During this period, national daily newspapers carried a lot of stories on robberies that had rocked the province. The police, who at the time did not think of crime prevention as a priority, had difficulties in responding to the new trends of crime.

In trying to find a solution to this emerging scenario, the police in 1969 established a special investigation task force called the “Flying Squad.”

The introduction of this unit saw a reduction in the spate of violent crimes which had rocked the country.

In 1970, Mr Mataka was retired on medical grounds. He was succeeded by Fabiano Chela as Commissioner of Police.

During Mr. Chela’s reign, the office of Commissioner was in 1973 upgraded to that of Inspector General of Police. In 1981, President Kenneth Kaunda appointed Mr. Chela as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs while still holding the position of Inspector General of Police.

Between 1978 and 1979, Mr. Chela was sent to Egypt to serve as Zambia’s ambassador. Chrispin Katukula was appointed Inspector General of Police. Mr. Katukula did not last in this position as Mr. Chela was recalled in 1979.

In 1983, Mr. Chela was promoted to full minister and transferred to head the Ministry of Water Affairs.

Hebert Mapili, who was Commissioner of Police in charge of special duties, succeeded him as Inspector General of Police.

Mr. Mapili was succeeded by Henry Mtonga in 1985. It was during this period that Mr Mtonga was appointed a Member of the Central Committee (MCC). This led to M. Mtonga establishing the office of political consultant based at Force Headquarters to specifically deal with political matters.

A senior assistant commissioner was appointed to head this newly created department.

In 1986, Government introduced vigilantee officers after amending the Police Act through the Zambia Police (Amendment) Act number 23 of 1985.

These vigilantees worked during their spare time as volunteers foreseeing preservation of peace in their respective communities.

In 1989, Mr. Mtonga was retired and replaced by Joshua Konayuma, who only lasted until1990 and was succeeded by Zunga Siakalima.

The opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) under the leadership of Frederick Chiluba took over government in 1991 and Mr. Siakalima was subsequently retired.

Darius Kalebo, who had attained fame for fighting armed robbers on the Copperbelt, was then appointed Inspector General of Police. During Mr Kalebo’s reign, in August 1992, the then Minister of Home Affairs Newstead Zimba authorised police to ‘shoot on sight’ those thought by police to be armed robbers.

By February 1993, the minister re-affirmed his support for the ‘shoot to kill’ policy on armed bandits. This led to about 13 people being fatally shot in 1993 alone in circumstances that suggested excessive force was used. Reports of police brutality continued to feature while crime levels, especially violent crimes, on the other hand increased.

By 1994, police reportedly shot dead 30 suspected criminals. This led to the retirement of Mr. Kalebo and his deputy Hobson Simasiku.

Government, due to increase in police abuse and growing discontent on police operations, introduced the Zambia Police Reform Programme, which saw transformation of police from a military organisation to a more civil one.

To lead the process of transformation, Francis Ndlovu was appointed Inspector General of Police. In 1995, Mr. Ndlovu launched the Police Reform Programme and formulated a mission statement in which the police pledged to respect individual freedoms and rights and to facilitate democratic governance through community involvement.

This reformation programme received full government support. Its implementation aimed at changing the face of the police from a brutal institution to a humane and accountable one. The reform programme was later translated into “Zambia Police Leadership and the Reforms”.

The police also adopted the community policing model as a method of safeguarding communities and neighbourhoods. This model emphasised close partnership between the police and the public through identification of policing problems with a view to finding solutions together.

This was also to provide checks on police abuses through a five-year Strategic Development Plan of 1995 – 2000. This saw the introduction of an independent Police Complaints Authority to hear police abuses. In a bid to eliminate the old military policing system, the word ‘Force’ was replaced by ‘Service’ ,which saw the police adopt the name Zambia Police Service.

Under this new concept, the police introduced structures which offered hope as they had direct impact on police public relations.

These concepts included, the Victim Support Unit (VSU) in which selected officers were given special training aimed at assisting vulnerable victims of crime such as children, women and the elderly. By the end of 1998, all major police stations in Zambia had established the VSU.

The police service also established another structure called Chaplaincy to be headed by an ordained clergy whose responsibility was to offer religious counselling services to police officers and their families.

The Schools Liaison Unit was also created to conduct educational programmes for children in schools.

The police training syllabus introduced, for the first time, the teaching of human rights to police recruits. This also saw the introduction of police identity tags for all police officers so that erring officers could easily be identified and reported to authorities.

In April 1998, the minister of Home Affairs organised a National Crime Conference at which recommendations were made to improve training of police officers, especially on human rights issues.