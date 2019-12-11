Evil stepmother deserves death sentence

SPEAK OUT ON VIOLENCE With DORIS KASOTE

IT IS gruesome to imagine that a human being can live with themselves and pretend all is well after killing another. But some people do such ghastly acts with no regrets.

When the story of the woman who killed, burnt and buried her stepchild first broke some three years ago, I had some benefit of the doubt that probably the whole story was an exaggeration of what had really transpired.

Upon the convicting and sentencing of Charity Banda to death, then reality downed that there are surely some cruel and heartless people out there. What is worse is that such people live in our communities and it is not easy to identify them, like the case is with Charity, who pretended all was well and lied to her husband about the whereabouts of the child.

Kabwe High Court judge-in-charge Kelvin Limbani sentenced 38-year-old Charity to death for killing Musole Chansa on December 7, 2016.

After killing Musole, Charity burnt her body, bundled it in a sack and buried the remains in a shallow ditch, about four metres from the house. To conceal her crime, Banda planted Irish and sweet potato leaves on the grave, which was initially a rubbish pit.

Charity was also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to kill her husband, Kennedy Chansa, on October 12, 2017 by pouring hot water on him as he was sleeping. Her reaction followed her husband’s request to know where his daughter was.

Judge Limbani told her, “Your actions, to say the least, were evil and people would not want to see that happening to anyone.”

I agree with the judge. Whatever the eight-year-old child did, did not in any way warrant the treatment she received from her stepmother. For Charity to have reached that extent of killing Musole, I am convinced that the child was ill-treated to the worst levels by her stepmother.

I always remind people that children are innocent and even when they do wrong, they should be reprimanded quite alright, but not to the extent of bringing in cruelty.

Charity’s actions resulted into cutting short a life of a child who probably aspired to make a difference in society. I understand why some women are uncomfortable with their children being under the care of stepmothers. I am not saying that all stepmothers are cruel. There are some kind-heartened ones out there to a point where society would have no clue that some children receive motherly love from their stepmothers.

Musole is gone, Charity has been sentenced to death while the husband probably has scars from the hot water incident.

Women like Charity do not deserve to live amongst fellow human beings. I liken this scene to a horror movie because that is what it is – horrific!

