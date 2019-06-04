Everyone must be tax-wise

GOVERNMENT has several budgetary obligations to fulfil.

It is morally obliged to meet the various budgetary demands in as far as obligations of social services are concerned.

Some of the social sectors that need Government intervention include health through the provision of medical equipment, drugs, construction of health facilities and engagement of health personnel.

Just like health, education, too, gobbles a fortune from the treasury. Government attaches a lot of importance to the development of human capital.

Government is building primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities while maintaining the existing ones.

Beyond education and health, Government is also responsible for the smooth running of the country.

Government has to ensure that defence and security wings are up and running so that frustrated citizens do not disturb the peace the country has continued to enjoy since Independence.

Therefore, the army, air force, police and other security wings have to be alert all the time to ensure that anarchists do not derail the country’s economic development.

Government has to ensure that barracks are in good condition while the men and women in uniform are motivated.

Apart from the men and women in uniform, Government also has an obligation to public servants, who are critical to the delivery of services to the citizens.

Government is responsible for other economic sectors such as infrastructure development, transport, housing, among others.

It relies on tax to meet the obligations of wages and infrastructure expansion, including that of paying local and external debts.

Taxes generally contribute to the country’s gross domestic product.

The money Government collects from taxes is ploughed into infrastructure development and other economic sectors which escalate economic activities countrywide.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is responsible for collection of various taxes on behalf of the treasury.

It is, therefore, good news that ZRA has exceeded its first quarter revenue collection target of about K16.8 billion by K787.6 million, representing a 4.7 percent growth.

The increase in revenue has been attributed to enhanced enforcement among all tax types.

Without taxes, Government commitments to the health sector would be impossible.

The money ZRA collects goes a long way in funding the social sector.

The Ministry of Finance, on its part, ensures that the money collected is well-utilised and channelled to all deserving sectors for the benefit of the country.

Given the importance of taxes, ZRA should continue executing its mandate of mobilising resources internally.

Failure by ZRA to collect enough money may compel Government to borrow to plug gaps in the budget.

But borrowing is not sustainable.

Government pays back the debts – both local and external – through the nose and this negatively affects service delivery.

By exceeding its first quarter revenue collection, ZRA has demonstrated its ability to rise to the occasion.

Of course, the tax authority is still facing challenges because of the porous border points of this vast country.

But it should continue engaging all importers so that they comply with tax regulations.

With sales tax coming into force beginning of next month, we are sure ZRA will start collecting more money and will exceed its targets two or threefold.

Citizens should continue cooperating with ZRA by paying taxes timely.

Zambia can only be developed by taxes and not loans because they are not only unsustainable but conditions are very harsh.

Let us be tax-wise and help Government develop this great country.