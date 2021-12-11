Ever dreamt of building big?

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is a country on a fast growth trajectory. From housing to larger developmental infrastructure such as hospitals, roads, office buildings, it is evident that major construction works are taking place. The construction industry is huge, offering a multitude of opportunities for local and international companies from the supply of goods and services to actual maintenance works. This is an opportunity that every Zambian, with interest in construction can take part in, and the best way to do this is to join a cadre of like-minded individuals working together in the business. On Thursday, Indigenous Zambian Contractors Association was launched to offer the perfect platform for upcoming contractors to set off their trade. The importance of the organisation was well noted by the government, which is keen to elevate the lives of ordinary Zambians by ensuring that they have access to opportunities for economic growth. Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi said during the launch that through the works of the association, the government intends to see enhanced participation in the construction sector. The minister was represented by National Council for Construction (NCC) executive director Ernest Nshindano. Dr Milupi said Government believes the new association will play a critical role that will be reflected through enhanced participation of Zambians in the construction sector of the country. He emphasised that Government is setting modalities in place to ensure transparent, regularised and predictable modes of payment are made to Zambian contractors. He further urged the association to work towards skills enhancement to ensure that they work on infrastructure that will stand the test of time. “I take note that works like feeder roads and all maintenance works should be the preserve of local contractors with qualified personal and competencies,” he said. He said concerning the support programme relating to infrastructure, clear and adequate legislation has been put in place to support the development of the local industry. “Of particular note, a number of interventions intended to specifically promote local contractors have been put in place through the national council for construction Act,” he said. He listed these as joint ventures with citizens: which mandates foreign contractors to partner with Zambian contractors when tendering for construction works. Others include registration of manufacturers and suppliers, research and development and sub-contracting to small and medium scale registered contractors. And association president, Humphrey Musonda, assured Government, and the general population that the association members are equal to the task.

“Maintenance works should be left for indigenous contractors. We will deliver in time and at competitive prices,” Mr Musonda said. Mr Musonda said the Zambian contractors have in the past demonstrated their capabilities as they are been part of works on construction of Findeco House, State House, National Assembly and other outstanding buildings in the country. Mr Musonda said with the necessary support such as machinery and finances, they should be able to compete with foreign contractors. Mr Nshindano has urged the local contractors to be efficient and effective to prove critics wrong. “We intend to have a transparent, regularised and predictable modes of payment based on quality, delivery and competitive reasonable pricing. We intend and must get value for money. Zambia should be built by Zambians,’’ he said. The importance of the launch was reflected in the number of stakeholders that attended the launch, who included African Grey Insurance, whom we intend to feature on this platform soon to discuss the importance of insurance in construction. Others included National Road Fund Agency, Road Transport and Safety Agency and Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission.

RDA chief executive officer George Manyele said the agency is currently overseeing the implementation of various key road infrastructure development programmes. In a speech read for him by RDA acting director for communications and corporate affairs Anthony Mulowa, Mr Manyele said the agency has managed to record various achievements resulting in improved road network. Some of the projects that RDA has undertaken are link Zambia 8000, L4000, C400 and township roads among others. “The RDA has concentrated its efforts on rationalised network of 40, 45 deemed as the core road network (CRN),’’ Mr Manyele said. The Zambian Construction Industry facilitates the delivery and maintenance of social infrastructure such as buildings, communication, power, water and sanitation facilities. If you have dreams of growing big in construction, this is the right association to group. In the meantime, enjoy your building. msamulela@yahoo.com