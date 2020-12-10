European football update

THE last two evenings of the Uefa Champions’ league group stage matches brought some thrills and unexpected surprises. The 16 teams that are progressing through to the final knockout round have now been established. The draw to see which teams will be competing against each other will be done on Monday the 14th December at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland and the event will be streamed live. Manchester United will be unhappy with their performance as the team lost their game against RB Leipzig 3-2 on Tuesday and has now been relegated to the Europa League. PSG hammered Istanbul Basaksehir with 5-1 in their match last night. PSG came out on top of Group H ahead of RB Leipzig. Juventus ended Barcelona’s winning streak by beating them 3-0 in their Tuesday evening encounter. Juventus ended up ahead of Barcelona to top the standings in Group G. Chelsea drew their first match of the championship on Tuesday against their Russian counterpart Krasnodar FC. Chelsea is leading in Group E and is going through to the final 16 with Sevilla. Liverpool tops Group D and drew their match against Midtjylland FC in an uneventful match last night. Atalanta showed they have the talent to take on any team in the league by beating Ajax 1-0. The Italian club has now progressed to the final 16 and will have to wait until Monday to see which team will be playing the Knockout round next year. Real Madrid, who was without their star player Ronaldo, also made it into the final 16 of the tournament by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 in their match yesterday. Both teams will go through to the playoffs next year. Bayern and Athletico Madrid are the two teams from Group A that are going through to the final round of 16 in 2021. The race to be on the top of the Bundesliga is heating up and there are only a few points separating the top seven teams. Last year’s champions of the league are currently sitting at the top of the log with a one point lead over Leverkusen. The end of the Bundesliga is still far away as the League is only now going into Match day 11 out of 34. This week’s Bundesliga calendar has some interesting matches coming up. Dortmund will have the hometown advantage when they take on VfB Stuttgart this Saturday at 16:30. Union Berlin will take on Bayern in one of the must see games of the weekend. The match will be taking place in Berlin at the Alte Forsterei Stadium at 19:30 on Saturday. You can bet on the Bundesliga with the Betway App simply by downloading and installing the app. The app is available to use on Android and IOS devices. Use the Betway app to see the odds and info for upcoming matches in the German league and many other football leagues in Europe as well as African football leagues. CLICK TO READ MORE