ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FORWARD Fashion Sakala’s desire to become the first Zambian to win a European trophy ended in disappointment on Wednesday night after Scottish side Glasgow Ranger, lost to Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany. The teams settled for a 1-all draw in 120 minutes, but Frankfurt prevailed 5-4 on post-match penalties to lift the UEFA Europa League trophy in Seville, Spain.

Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who replaced Sakala in extra time, missed his spot-kick. Sakala was introduced in the second half. When it became apparent that the game was headed for penalties, Rangers coach Giovanni Van Bronchost withdrew Sakala for Ramsey, who is perceived to be a better penalty taker. However, Ramsey failed to convert his spot-kick and effectively handed the Germans their second Europa League trophy. Had Rangers won, Sakala would have become the first Zambian to lay his hands on a major European trophy. However, the 24-year-old becomes the second Zambian to feature in the final after former international midfielder Charles Musonda. Musonda's Belgian side