Eurobond marketing good for economy

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE marketing of Zambia’s Eurobonds to the international market will boost investor confidence, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) says.

Since May this year, Government has been marketing the three Eurobonds, which are the US$750 million, US$1 billion and US$1.25 billion falling due for servicing starting 2021, 2024 and 2027 respectively.

The marketing of the bonds on a monthly basis is aimed at engaging investors in the Eurobond market to keep them abreast of latest information.