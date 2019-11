YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

“AS WE go for elections in 2021, we will need your [European Union] support to build capacity in the Electoral Commission of Zambia [ECZ] to get our people to have confidence in the system,” President Edgar Lungu said yesterday.

The President says credible and transparent elections are always a perception, a trend which needs to be reversed to curtail post-election discourse.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/