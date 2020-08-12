EU pumps in €2.7m medical supplies

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE European Union (EU) has given Zambia €2.7 million (about K58 million) worth of medical supplies to help in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The medicines and personal protective clothing which will enable health workers to continue providing other essential services while responding to the pandemic.

Some of the donated commodities have been bought from pharmaceutical companies in the country as part of the EU’s contribution to boosting Zambia’s economy.

Speaking during the handover of the donation yesterday, EU Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said the Europe Global Initiative collectively pledged between €30 million and €40 million (about K650 million and K867 million) to help Zambia fight the pandemic.