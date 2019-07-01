Business

EU proposes €40bn for Africa job creation investments

July 1, 2019
1 Min Read
YALUMA

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka
THE European Union Commission (EUC) has proposed a 40 billion euro package for Zambia and other African countries to help in attracting investments that will translate in job creation.
EU Ambassador to the African Union (AU) Ranieri Sabatucci said economic partnership and free trade agreements should be exploited as building blocks for countries to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1