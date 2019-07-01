EU proposes €40bn for Africa job creation investments

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE European Union Commission (EUC) has proposed a 40 billion euro package for Zambia and other African countries to help in attracting investments that will translate in job creation.

EU Ambassador to the African Union (AU) Ranieri Sabatucci said economic partnership and free trade agreements should be exploited as building blocks for countries to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).