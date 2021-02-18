EU packs €60m punch to fight COVID

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO BOOST Zambia’s fight against coronavirus, the European Union (EU) and other cooperating partners have mobilised €58 million for supporting Government’s interventions to prevent further spread of the virus.

Of this financial support, €8 million will come from the EU while €50 million will be provided by other donors.

EU Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski announced the development yesterday through EU chargé d’affaires Bruno Hausens during a virtual meeting with Minister of Health Jonas Chanda.

“The EU has a long-term partnership with the government and people of Zambia. Through the European Development Fund, we have provided £50 million to support the maternal, neonatal, child and nutrition health programme.

"We have also provided £23 million to strengthen medical supply chain management and safety and quality of