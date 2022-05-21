EU market is open for Zambia – envoy assures

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NOW that Zambia has been opened up for business, it is set to experience an economic boom, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski has said. Mr Jankowski says Zambia is a beautiful investment destination which needs the support of the EU. He was speaking on Thursday during a gala dinner for the EU-Zambia Forum, which took place during the week. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema graced the first-ever EU-Zambia summit. He said the current 1.6 billion euros investment, which Zambia has attracted from companies in the EU, is not sufficient compared to the region’s vast potential. The President urged the EU to open up its market because Zambian businesses find challenges to access them.

President Hichilema stated that increased trade is critical for growth of any country, hence Government’s commitment to ensure that the business environment is favourable for trade and investment. The head of State has since set a new target of €5bn investment for the country. “In your quest to do business, the EU stands ready to support you. Indeed, it is entrepreneurship which will turn around your fortunes. The peaceful transfer of CLICK TO READ MORE