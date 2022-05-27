EU injects $200 million

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE European Union (EU) has injected over US$200 million in agro-processing and aquaculture development. EU is funding a fish farming project in Milenge, Luapula Province, another fish caging project in Samfya, and has invested in fingerling production in Kawambwa and Siavonga districts. Other projects include cashew nut, tomato, honey, pineapple, cassava and palm oil processing plants in Muchinga, Luapula, Central, Southern and Western provinces. In his presentation during the European Union-Zambia Economic Forum held recently, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) acting director Albert Halwampa said the EU has made massive investments in the agriculture sector. Mr Halwampa said most of the projects that the EU is funding are aimed at promoting value addition in the agriculture sector. “There is still potential for more investment in the agriculture sector. We have plenty of land and natural water bodies,” he said while marketing Zambia as an investment destination. Mr Halwampa said the stable political environment and private sector driven economic policies are attracting investments in various sectors of the economy. He said the pro-business reforms being implemented by the Government have created a favourable environment for private businesses to thrive. Mr Halwampa said Government has introduced various investment incentives in the 2022 budget, aimed at promoting investment in CLICK TO READ MORE