EU hopeful of credible elections

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

With Zambia’s political temperature beginning to rise ahead of next year’s General Elections, the European Union (EU) is hopeful that a level playing field for contestants will be created, woven around freedom of assembly and the media as well as a peaceful environment.

EU head of delegation to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said only transparent, credible and inclusive elections will allow for peaceful continuation of power or transition after elections.

Mr Jankowski said this yesterday during the opening of the annual Zambia-EU political dialogue meeting.

“The Zambian people can be proud of their longstanding democratic tradition, and they deserve elections they can trust.

"We need to acknowledge that the upcoming general elections are going to be very sensitive, and it will therefore be of utmost importance that a