EU disburses €1 million for refugees

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE European Union (EU) has set aside €1 million (about K12 million) for responding to the refugee crisis in Zambia.

Over 15,000 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo are currently being hosted at Kenani Transit Centre in Nchelenge, and the number is expected to continue increasing.

EU programme manager Patricia Pennetier said in a statement yesterday that the €1 million will go towards provision of water and sanitation facilities, among other basic needs.