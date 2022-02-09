EU calls for removal of G12 requirement

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM) has recommended reduction of nomination fees for candidates and removal of the Grade 12 certificate requirement because they block many citizens from taking part in elections. And the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has taken note of EU EOM's recommendations which also include making nomination fees refundable. EU EOM chief observer Maria Arena told a media briefing yesterday that the requirements set by ECZ such as the Grade 12 certificate requirement and exorbitant nomination fees prevent many Zambians from contesting elections. "Registration fees are