EU-AU Summit spells hope for Zambia

IT IS encouraging to hear that the sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit agreed to provide support to Africa.

The EU-AU Summit, which was held under the theme: “Africa and Europe: Two continents with a joint vision for 2030”, provides an opportunity to deepen partnership and greater cooperation to ensure prosperity for the mutual benefit of the two continents.

The delegates at the summit discussed issues which included: growth finance, health systems and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, peace, security and governance, private sector support and economic integration.

The success of the summit means that the two parties are on course towards building a New Africa-Europe Alliance for a win-win situation.

Europe held out “paternalistic” attitudes rather than working with African states as “true equals”.

Yet, Europe has continued to be the continent’s main trading partner, including aid, trade and investment. In fact, complaints emanate from both sides, leading to lack of mutual trust.

While Africa has for long spells felt that Europe did not treat the former as equal partners, the 27-member European Union too looked down on the African Union for tolerating its members which did not embrace democracy and continued to violate human rights.

The EU felt that the AU lacked the credentials to adequately represent the interests of the 54-member states.

Going by President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements, the two parties have finally reached mutual agreements.

Africa has finally earned the respect from the EU.

President Hichilema described the EU-AU Summit as a success, and this is the first time that the EU-AU Summit is producing substantial support to Africa.

This is what Africa has been waiting for. There was absolutely no need for the two parties to continue sparring.

Africa and Europe share a lot in common, dating from the time the latter colonised most countries on the continent.

While memories of colonialism are still bitter on the part of Africa, the two have continued to share cultures. Africa has adopted most of the languages from their colonisers as their official means of communication.

They have also adopted dress codes, food and education, while state and non-state institutions have continued bonding.

Given this background, it is shocking that the EU had continued to make its aid conditional, citing poor governance in Africa.

Now that the EU-AU Summit has passed successfully, it is time for both parties to forge ahead.

With the summit promising substantial support for the continent, especially in view of COVID-19, Europe deserves commendation.

It is the beginning of hard work for both parties to ensure they work on the outcomes of the summit.

While Africa is looking at the benefits of the summit as a corporate entity, each country is now awaiting benefits for its people.

President Hichilema says Zambia will get a fair share to better people’s livelihoods.

Going by his sentiments in the aftermath of the trip to Brussels, President Hichilema’s international trips are a statement of how beneficial his economic diplomacy in his agenda for Zambia is.

Such trips for a President who is new on the scene are important for him and the country. While the world is keen to see Mr Hichilema, he is determined to get the best deals for the country.