PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Supreme Court has sentenced a man of Nakonde to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for smuggling 26 Ethiopians into Zambia.

Stanley Simbaya was convicted by the High Court for trafficking the Ethiopians into Zambia through Nakonde border post.

Facts before the court were that on September 24, 2014, immigration officers impounded two vehicles which carried the illegal immigrants