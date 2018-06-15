Ethiopian Airlines to bring equity

KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

ETHIOPIAN Airlines will bring equity to Zambia in the form of aircraft lease to the national airline, Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has said.Mr Mushimba said Government has made it a requirement that the aircraft lease agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Zambia Airways will be on a lease- to- own basis.

"At the end of the partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and Government, the Zambia Airways will have a fleet of aircraft which will be wholly owned by the national airline," he said in to a statement issued by Ministry of Transport and Communications public relations officer Maimbolwa Mulikelela.