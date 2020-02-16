Ethics, electoral committees offer differing accounts

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) ethics and electoral committees have offered differing accounts on the vetting of candidates for the association’s elections next month to a point where none is taking full responsibility.

While ethics committee chairman Cephas Katongo says the integrity test may not be what led to the disqualification of Kalusha Bwalya, Richard Kazala, Ricky Mamfunda and Suzyo Zimba, electoral committee chairman Ronald Hatoongo said they only presented to the public what was given to them.

Sports Mail contacted Katongo to give reasons for the disqualification of the four presidential aspirants.

"I cannot give reason and it is very clear that I am not in charge of the elections," he said. "The elections are being done by the electoral commission, so call the chairman and