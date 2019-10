ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ESWATINI’s preparations for Saturday’s 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round return fixture against Zambia have been dealt a blow after top striker Sandile Hlatshwako refused to join the national team.

Hlatshwako, who is on the books of Mbabane Swallows, snubbed coach Kosta Papic’s inclusion for the must-win match set for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/