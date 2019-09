ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ESWATINI coach Kosta Papic says his players’ morale is at its lowest ebb ahead of Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round first leg against Zambia following their elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying race.

Djibouti beat eSwatini 2-1 on aggregate to advance to the group stage.