Esther’s poetry melts Pompi’s heart

How we met

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

WHAT a beautiful lady, is the thought that rang through Chaka Nyanthando’s mind when he first laid his eyes on Esther Chungu.Chaka, popularly known as Pompi, however, had to temporarily ignore the thought to ensure that his Christian and professional values were upheld.The two first met during a bittersweet poetry contest which was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.Chaka noticed Esther when she made her presentation in the company of her friend. He says their presentation was amazing.The two later became professional friends and did not bother to know each other at a personal level. Chaka said the two set boundaries which meant that their relationship was purely professional.“Being gospel artistes the boundaries come with the territory,” Chaka said.Chaka and Esther somehow managed to be friends for about eight years maintaining a healthy working relationship.It took a trip to the Copperbelt to bring out what was suppressed in Chaka’s heart to Esther’s knowledge.“After travelling with her to the Copperbelt for a show, I got the chance to know her on a personal level and the sparks began.“We had a show where we performed together.We stayed on the Copperbelt for three days. When we came back I fell in love with her personality,” he said.The trip to the Copperbelt sparked the already existing love flame in Chaka’s heart and it took the gospel rapper just a few weeks after they returned to Lusaka to take Esther out on a date.Chaka and Esther went to Gourmet Restaurant at East Park Mall for their first outing early last year. After their coffee date,the two began chatting on a daily basis and their bond started to strengthen. “At that point we became very close and CLICK TO READ MORE