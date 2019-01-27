News

Esther Lungu Foundation secures fire fighting equipment

January 27, 2019
1 Min Read
FIRST Lady Esther Lungu (centre) after addressing a full council meeting at Los Angeles City Council on Friday. PICTURE: THOMAS NSAMA

MUMBA MWANSA, Los Angeles, USA
THE Esther Lungu Foundation Trust (ELFT) has received a donation of four fire engines and other equipment worth about K4 million from the Los Angeles–Lusaka Sister City Committee.
The Los Angeles–Lusaka Sister City Committee falls under the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Los Angeles City and County Stentorian.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1