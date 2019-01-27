Esther Lungu Foundation secures fire fighting equipment

MUMBA MWANSA, Los Angeles, USA

THE Esther Lungu Foundation Trust (ELFT) has received a donation of four fire engines and other equipment worth about K4 million from the Los Angeles–Lusaka Sister City Committee.

The Los Angeles–Lusaka Sister City Committee falls under the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Los Angeles City and County Stentorian.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/