Esther Lungu Foundation gets COMACO boost

MUMBA MWANSA-MBEWE, Katete

COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) on Wednesday donated various foodstuffs to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

COMACO Eastern region general manager Smith Kapeya said the company saw it wise to contribute to the goodwill of the foundation by donating assorted foodstuffs that are grown by local farmers.

“We are working with over 190 farmers across the country and 75 percent of the farmers are situated in Eastern Province. We have donated yum soya, peanut butter and Chama rice,” Mr Kapeya said.

And First Lady Esther Lungu commended COMACO for providing a helping hand to the foundation as it will trigger down to vulnerable people in society.

“I should thank you very much and to hear that you have been following our work closely.

I am humbled that you have decided to make a prompt donation to us.

This we shall not take lightly and