Esther Foundation gifts Nyimba, Petauke

BRIAN SIWISHA, Nyimba

THE social and economic status of many towns in the country continues to thrive as Government intensifies and ensures policies are implemented that respond to poverty alleviation.

Across the country, districts are changing using available resources and guided by developmental plans, such as the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

Rural districts are also positioning themselves as investment destinations where economic growth can be achieved and thus create wealth for the locals.

In its quest to ensure that poverty is eradicated, Government is aware of the challenges the country in rural mass faces, and as such, it has an open door policy to partner and work with stakeholders who come on board to uplift the standard of living of the people.

Nyimba district is one such town enjoying unprecedented infrastructural development taking place in Eastern Province, with the help of the private sector and non-governmental organisations. The development is fast changing the outlook of the once isolated settlement.

The infrastructure projects, which include financial institutions, lodges, shops and new government offices make Nyimba one of the rapidly developing districts in Eastern Province.

About 50 km away is Petauke, though predominately rural, the district is equally enjoying development with a number of key projects in all sectors.

However, poverty remains a major problem in the two districts. Perhaps this is what attracted First Lady Esther Lungu, who visited the two districts recently to carry out humanitarian works.

Through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, Mrs Lungu managed to mobilise educational requisites, medical supplies and foodstuff from well-wishers within and outside the country.

The foundation, in collaboration with the Starkey Foundation of the United States, offered free screening and treatment of ear impairments for residents of Nyimba and Petauke.

Other beneficiaries of Mrs Lungu’s visit were organisations such as Nyimba District Hospital, Nyimba East Day Secondary School, Nyimba Primary School and Kaulu Day Secondary schools of Petauke district.

The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust has also partnered with Nyimba Investment Limited who mobilised educational and health provisions for the vulnerable.

In Petauke, the foundation donated sanitary towels, an assortment of foodstuffs, and in collaboration with Starkey Hearing Foundation, they provided free ear screening and treatment to pupils and the community under Senior Chief Kalindawalo‘ s chiefdom.

“The foundation has four pillars of interventions namely empowerment of girls and women, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, and disability support. Hence the reason am here in Kaulu of Petauke,” the First Lady said.

Adolescent girls constitute a vulnerable group in Zambia whose reproductive health needs are linked to several myths, misconceptions and practices especially when it comes to menstrual hygiene.

Addressing the community at Kaulu Day Secondary School, Mrs Lungu said the foundation wants to improve menstrual hygiene of girls in rural areas because of its impact on educational outcomes.

‘‘Although menstruation is a natural process, it is linked to myths, misconception and has negative educational outcomes. Many girls suffer health complications and even drop out of education because of ignorance. There is need to help the girlchild observe correct menstrual hygiene. This should not make them drop out of school because of the absence of sanitary towels,’’ observed Mrs Lungu.

The Esther Lungu Foundation Trust is mindful that hearing impairment can disadvantage a learner, hence the reason for partnering with the Starkey Foundation to provide free ear screening services to pupils and community members too.

“Hearing impairment can have an impact on how a child performs in school. Loss of sense of hearing on one ear can contribute to pupils lagging behind in class,” the First Lady.

She said school authorities should encourage pupils to go for ear medical checkups because children with hearing impairment can be mistaken for slow learners.

Gift Sondashi, a Grade 12 pupil at the school, thanked the First Lady for the sanitary towels, saying they will enable beneficiaries to attend class regularly.

“We no longer rely on pieces of cloth for our hygiene. We will also ensure that we attend classes now that you have given us these sanitary towels,’’ 19-year-old Gift said.

The First Lady also handed over an assortment of foodstuffs which included mealie-meal, sugar, rice, cooking oil, dates and food hampers.

Corperate social responsibility is the arm by which organisations assist those in need and also plough back into the communities where their businesses are thriving.

Nyimba Investment Limited is one company which has partnered with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust as a way of paying pack to the local community.

The company targets rural areas for its relief services because they believe that’s where the most deprived people live.

The firm’s director Sukaina Patel says they feel obliged to help the needy, hence partnering with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust to reach out to the socially excluded people.

‘’Our humble beginnings as a company started here in Nyimba. We feel obliged to assist the town first before we go anywhere. We find the First Lady as a role model in helping the needy and are happy to partner with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust which she pioneered,’’ Ms Patel said.

Nyimba Investment Limited donated to Nyimba District Hospital medical supplies for emergencies, mattresses, physiotherapy equipment, chairs, specialised medical equipment and drugs valued at £30, 000.

And in Petauke, Senior Chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga speaking people commended the First Lady and her foundation for the humanitarian services they are providing to the vulnerable in society.

The chief was happy that Mrs Lungu has shown commitment to reaching out to the needy as demonstrated by her visit to Petauke.

Chief Kalindawalo said he was particularly grateful that the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust has identified a school in his area for support and free ear screening services.

Just as the motto of the foundation states ,”together we can transform lives”, the provision of social, education and health support to the vulnerable is one way of enhancing national development.