MUMBA MWANSA, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has condemned rich women who masquerade as ‘blessers’ and entice young vulnerable men into sexual relationships because they ruin their future.

Mrs Lungu said older women and men who go round enticing young people to engage in sexual activities with them are destructive because they ruin the future of the younger generation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/