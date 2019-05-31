Business

Establish links with locals, foreigners told

MINISTER of Commerce Christopher Yaluma (left) with European Union (EU) Development Fund coordinator Chasiya Kazembe during the EU External Investment Plan outreach event in Lusaka on Tuesday (5/30/2019). PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

TRYNESS TEMBO, NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Lusaka
FOREIGN investors should establish linkages with the locals to take advantage of the investment opportunities in various sectors in order to promote inclusive growth and create decent jobs in the country.
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said Zambia is committed to creating an enabling business environment and investment climate to attract investments.

