NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has paid Eskom of South Africa US$40 million for the importation of 300 megawatts to cushion the power deficit the country is facing, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said.

Ms Siliya says US$10 million was paid last week while US$30 million was paid on Wednesday this week.