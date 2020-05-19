Escapee’s freedom short-lived

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

PANIC engulfed police and correctional facility officers yesterday when an accused person escaped from lawful custody while at the Ndola Magistrate’s Court.

The 19-year-old, identified as Kabange Mutalika, took to his heels, prompting security officers to fire gunshots.

Mutalika had appeared before Ndola Magistrate Ben Akende and while he was being taken to the holding cell, he gave the security officers a slip and ran away.

His freedom was, however, short-lived as some of the police officers proved that they were fit when they chased after him and eventually caught him at