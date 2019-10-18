Eric takes over Nataaz mantle

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

AFTER six years at the helm of the National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ), Boyd Kaimbi Chibale finally stepped down on Saturday as Eric Kasomo Junior took over the reins of leadership for the next three years.

Eric, an award-winning playwright and director from Africa Directions, will be deputised by Fabian Mumba with Davy Muyunda of Nkwazi Theatre as general secretary and Clement Muyasani of Chingola Arts Society (CAS) retaining his position as treasurer general.

After bidding farewell, industry players have been waxing lyrical about Boyd’s tenure at the helm of Nataaz, which is undoubtedly one of the most difficult arts associations to run locally.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/