ERB urged to speed up licence issuance

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Kalomo, Choma

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has been urged to speed up the process of issuing licences to companies wishing to set up service stations especially in areas with high economic activities.

Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa said the energy regulator should ensure that licences are promptly given to companies that want to complement Government’s quest to guarantee steady supply of petroleum products.

Mr Nkhuwa said this in Kalomo yesterday when he learnt that two investors have shown interest to set up service stations in the farming district but are still waiting for finalisation of documents with ERB.

"We need to speed up the process so that we get more filling stations. We are told that there are papers that are with us