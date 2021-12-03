ERB ready to act on poor service provision

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Katete

LICENSED renewable energy providers delivering poor services should be reported to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for action. ERB acting public relations manager Musonda Chibulu says the authority is available to address such matters to see consumers receive quality services for energy products they pay for. Mr Chibulu told journalists here yesterday after checking on the compliance levels by Solera Power Vending Machine Zambia.

The company has been licensed by ERB to provide solar power in some villages to boost entrepreneurial and economic activities in Katete. "We are concerned about consumers in terms of the product they are getting from our licensed renewable entities. "If there are any complaints, consumers should report to us, even people in far-flung areas such as Katete have an opportunity to get in touch with ERB," Mr Chibulu said. He is happy with Solera Power's compliance in providing quality services to businesses in Katete. "As ERB, our mission is to ensure that we have good quality energy service products spread across the country. "You can clearly see from the consumers here that they are very happy with